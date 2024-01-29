Dakota Johnson's SNL Return: A Nod to Controversial Past

In a noteworthy return to Saturday Night Live (SNL), Dakota Johnson, globally recognized for her role as Madame Web, wittily alluded to a past controversy from her initial appearance in 2015. The incident in question involved a skit where Johnson's character decided to join ISIS instead of attending college, a punchline that stirred controversy regarding its appropriateness.

The Unforgettable Return

Johnson's latest appearance on SNL featured her playing the role of a woman at an airport dealing with a lost bag. The airport employee, played by Devon Walker, cheekily tells Johnson's character that her misplaced bag could be an 'ISIS bag.' This reference to the past controversy was, however, met with silence from the live audience, possibly indicating a lack of understanding of the inside joke.

A Sketch of Humiliation

The sketch did not end with the ISIS reference. Walker's character, and subsequently, his father, played by the seasoned SNL cast member Kenan Thompson, made further humiliating requests of Johnson's character. These included demanding her to reveal personal diary entries and a prescription for severe diarrhea.

The Controversial Past Echoes

The past controversy, which Johnson boldly faced head-on in her recent SNL stint, stems from her 2015 appearance in a sketch. The punchline of her character forgoing college to join ISIS raised eyebrows for its potentially inappropriate humor. Despite the contentious nature of the joke, Johnson's recent reference to this sketch in her airport skit added a layer of satire to her SNL comeback.