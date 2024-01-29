Dakota Johnson's SNL Monologue: Taylor Swift, The 'Most Powerful Person in America'

Dakota Johnson, the distinguished actress known for her role in 'The Social Network' and the eagerly anticipated 'Madame Web', recently hosted 'Saturday Night Live'. During her monologue, she humorously proclaimed Taylor Swift as the 'most powerful person in America', throwing shade at former US president Donald Trump, and triggering a wave of applause from the audience. The monologue, a blend of wit and satire, also featured a surprise appearance by Justin Timberlake, setting the stage for an entertaining evening.

Johnson and Timberlake: A Reunion on SNL

During the SNL show, Johnson found herself sharing the stage with Justin Timberlake. The two, who previously worked together in 'The Social Network', indulged in playful banter about their past collaborations and Timberlake's extensive history with SNL. Timberlake, a veteran host and musical guest on the show, light-heartedly joked about his 'comeback'.

Timberlake's Musical Contributions

Adding to the surprise, Timberlake later performed his new single 'Selfish' along with 'Sanctified', where he was accompanied by Tobe Nwigwe and a choir. Timberlake's musical performances have always been a highlight of his SNL appearances, and this occasion was no exception.

Johnson's Humorous Dig at Trump

Johnson's monologue was not devoid of political undertones. Reflecting on her previous SNL hosting in 2015, she noted the star-studded audience of the SNL 40th special. She led up to a jest that seemed to initially point to Trump, but cleverly swerved to highlight Swift instead. This humorous jab at Trump, while praising Swift, was received with cheers from the audience, demonstrating Johnson's adeptness at comedy.