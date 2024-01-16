Dakota Johnson to Appear on The Tonight Show Ahead of Madame Web Release

Renowned actress Dakota Johnson, set to star in the much-anticipated film "Madame Web", is confirmed to be the main interview guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on January 22. The announcement, made by NBC, comes as part of a series of promotional activities leading up to the release of "Madame Web" on February 14. Notably, this appearance is part of a star-studded lineup of shows leading up to Johnson's appearance.

Diverse Entertainment on The Tonight Show

The episode featuring Johnson will also welcome actress Chloe Sevigny for an interview and a performance by Gaby Moreno alongside Oscar Isaac. Each episode of "The Tonight Show" is known for its diverse entertainment value, offering a blend of celebrity interviews and musical performances.

A Star-Studded Lineup of Guests

Other notable guests scheduled to appear on the show in the days leading up to Johnson's appearance include Sofía Vergara, Eddie Izzard, Alaqua Cox, and Jodie Foster. This lineup is indicative of the show's commitment to delivering a unique blend of entertainment and engaging conversations.

Anticipation for Madame Web

Johnson's upcoming appearance on "The Tonight Show" brings heightened anticipation for "Madame Web." As the release date nears, fans eagerly await seeing Johnson in her new role and hearing her insights during the interview on the show.