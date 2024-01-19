Dakota Johnson and Justin Timberlake to Light Up SNL Stage on January 27

Pop culture enthusiasts are abuzz with excitement as Saturday Night Live (SNL) unveils its lineup for the upcoming episode on January 27, 2024, with Dakota Johnson taking the reins as the host and Justin Timberlake gracing the stage as the musical guest. This announcement comes as a pleasant surprise for fans, who have been speculating about Timberlake's cryptic activities on social media.

Timberlake's Cryptic Messages and SNL Return

Preceding the SNL announcement, Timberlake intrigued his followers by wiping clean his Instagram account, replacing his content with enigmatic messages hinting at a new single. Among these cryptic posts, one acronym, 'EITIW,' has driven fans into a frenzy of speculation. Timberlake has also scheduled a solo performance in Memphis before his appearance on the SNL stage, further stoking the anticipation for his new music.

His return to SNL doesn't come as a shock, considering his illustrious history with the show. This marks his sixth time on the SNL platform, his first since joining the distinguished five-timers club in March 2013. His comedic genius on SNL is fondly remembered by fans, particularly for the 2008 sketch 'Dick in a Box.' Timberlake's last album, 'Man of the Woods,' released in 2018, boasted chart-topping hits such as 'Filthy' and 'Say Something.'

Dakota Johnson's Rising Stardom

While Timberlake's musical prowess is a known fact, Dakota Johnson's charisma and talent are no less captivating. She is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Madame Web,' which is set to premiere in mid-February 2024. The film has already garnered attention and has been listed by Rolling Stone as one of the most-anticipated films of 2024. This SNL episode will mark Johnson's second time as host, showcasing her versatility beyond the silver screen.

Anticipation for Upcoming SNL Episode

The current week's SNL episode, featuring Jacob Elordi as the host and Rene Rapp, who shot to fame from 'Mean Girls,' as the musical guest, has already started generating buzz with its released teasers. However, the anticipation for the January 27 episode with Johnson and Timberlake is skyrocketing, promising an evening filled with laughter, music, and perhaps, a few surprises.