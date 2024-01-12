Daisy Ridley Voices Uncertainty Over Future Star Wars Film

In an unexpected twist of events, Daisy Ridley, renowned for her portrayal of Rey in the Star Wars saga, has confessed her lack of clarity about the timeline for her next appearance in the iconic series. A recent fan Q&A saw Ridley expressing her anticipation to collaborate with celebrated director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on an upcoming project, while also admitting to her unfamiliarity with the script and the commencement of production.

Rey’s Journey Continues

This forthcoming film is set to take place 15 years after ‘The Rise of Skywalker,’ with the narrative centering on Rey’s mission to rebuild the Jedi Order. The plot derives from the books Rey salvaged from Luke’s temple, setting the stage for a riveting exploration of her journey. Initial drafts for the project were penned by Damon Lindelof, although there has since been a shift in writers. Steven Knight has now been tasked with the finalization of the script.

Change of Plans

The change in writers followed a deviation from Lindelof’s original concept that envisaged an older Rey mentoring students. The decision to maintain the emphasis on Ridley’s portrayal of Rey prompted Lindelof’s departure. Ridley’s involvement in the film is confirmed, making her the only cast member to be officially on board so far.

Possible Return of Familiar Faces

Speculation is rife about Lucasfilm’s interest in reintroducing John Boyega to the series, although this remains unconfirmed. Coupled with the ongoing production schedule of ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ and the absence of a finalized script, the timeline for the new Star Wars film is shrouded in uncertainty. As the Star Wars fandom eagerly awaits further development, Ridley’s recent comments have only added to the mystery surrounding the next chapter of the epic space opera.