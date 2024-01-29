Daisy Ridley Talks Star Wars Return, Criticism, and Future of the Franchise

Actress Daisy Ridley, renowned for her role as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, recently aired her thoughts on the polarizing reactions to the films 'The Last Jedi' and 'The Rise of Skywalker' on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Despite the contentiousness surrounding these films, particularly 'The Last Jedi,' helmed by Rian Johnson, Ridley affirmed that the criticism did not sway her personal sentiments towards the movies.

A Surprise Return to Star Wars

Ridley expressed her astonishment at her swift recall to don Rey's mantle in an upcoming Star Wars film, especially so soon after 'The Rise of Skywalker.' The screenplay for this new venture will be crafted by 'Peaky Blinders' mastermind Steven Knight, with the directorial reins handed over to Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a celebrated Pakistani-Canadian filmmaker.

Previously, Ridley had subtly alluded to the film's gripping narrative, projecting her re-involvement in the Star Wars universe at a more distant point in the future. The prompt return, however, has left her both surprised and excited.

Obaid-Chinoy's Vision

Obaid-Chinoy, on her part, has expressed palpable enthusiasm for the project. She underlined the importance of a woman's viewpoint in molding a narrative within the Star Wars universe, signaling a forward-thinking stride for the franchise.

Overcoming Challenges

In the same vein, Ridley opened up about the extreme stress she endured during her initial days on the Star Wars set, the toll taken on her mental and physical health due to toxic fan reactions, and the online harassment she encountered. The actress also shared that J.J. Abrams, the filmmaker behind 'The Rise of Skywalker,' had forewarned her about the zealousness of the Star Wars fandom.

Nevertheless, Ridley is optimistic about the forthcoming chapter of her life, where she will once again embrace her role as Rey Skywalker. Her journey, fraught with challenges, has shaped her into a resilient force in the entertainment industry, much like the character she portrays on screen.