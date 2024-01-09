en English
Arts & Entertainment

Daisy Ridley Shines at Film Premiere, Confirms Return to Star Wars

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST
Daisy Ridley Shines at Film Premiere, Confirms Return to Star Wars

Daisy Ridley, the 31-year-old British actress, renowned for her role in the Star Wars saga, utterly charmed attendees at the premiere of her latest film ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’. The event took place at UGC Les Halles in Paris, a significant hub of French cinematic culture. Known for her consistently sophisticated style, Ridley didn’t disappoint as she showcased a chic ensemble that truly captured the attention of onlookers.

A Fashionable Appearance

Ridley turned heads in a smart black jacket and a matching midi skirt, both adorned with intricate silver details. The elegance of her outfit was further enhanced by a pair of simple heels that accentuated her poised demeanor. Her fashion choice was a clear reflection of her refined and polished sartorial sensibilities that have become a hallmark of her public appearances.

A Star-Studded Event

Complementing her ensemble with slicked-back dark hair and natural makeup, Ridley interacted enthusiastically with her fans, posing for pictures and signing autographs. Her gracious presence added an air of excitement to the event, ensuring that it was a memorable occasion for all present.

‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’

The film ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’, which had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, features Ridley as Fran, a socially awkward office worker. Her character frequently fantasizes about her own death and seeks a connection with a new co-worker. Directed by Rachel Lambert and based on a 2013 play ‘Killers’ by Kevin Armento, the film is set for release on January 26, 2024.

A Return to Star Wars

Furthermore, Ridley has confirmed her continued involvement in the Star Wars franchise. At the Star Wars Celebration 2023, she revealed that she will reprise her role as Rey in a new film set after the events of 2019’s ‘The Rise of Skywalker’. This upcoming Star Wars film, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and written by Steven Knight, will explore the story of the rebuilding of a new Jedi order. Ridley’s return to the franchise speaks volumes about her dedication to her craft and her connection to the character of Rey.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

