Daisy Ridley Sheds Light on Her Role in 'Sometimes I Think About Dying'

Acclaimed actress Daisy Ridley takes center stage in the poignant dark comedy, "Sometimes I Think About Dying." In a departure from the somber title, Ridley's character, Fran, infuses unexpected humor into the film, debunking preconceived notions about the narrative's tone. The film, directed by Rachel Lambert, co-stars comedian Dave Merheje.

Unexpected Comedy in the Midst of Darkness

"Sometimes I Think About Dying" revolves around Fran, a woman known for her largely solitary existence. What's intriguing is the humor Fran finds in her mundane daily routine and interactions within her office setting. Much of this comedic relief, as Ridley shares, arises from the improvisational skills of the cast, including Dave Merheje.

The Complexity of Fran

Ridley delves into the multifaceted nature of her character, noting that Fran's humor is a complex blend of judgment and struggle with social connection. This complexity, Ridley emphasizes, adds depth to Fran and makes her character unexpectedly funny, shedding light on the film's unconventional approach to comedy.

Physical Challenges and Lessons in Filmmaking

Beyond the psychological depth of her character, Ridley also had to overcome physical challenges during filming. From maintaining composure on frigid beaches to dealing with insects while filming in a forest, Ridley's commitment to authenticity is evident. In addition to her onscreen role, Ridley also donned the producer's hat for this film, a move that offered her valuable insights into the intricacies of filmmaking.

Returning to Star Wars

Apart from "Sometimes I Think About Dying," Ridley also divulges her return to the beloved "Star Wars" franchise. She expresses palpable excitement at reprising her role as Rey and embarking on a new adventure with a fresh team. Reflecting on her journey since her initial foray into the "Star Wars" universe, Ridley shares her experiences with directors, camera operators, and other actors, underscoring the sense of kindness and protection she has found within the filmmaking community.