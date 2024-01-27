Daisy Ridley on 'Star Wars': The Intersection of Fantasy and Reality

In the realm of cinematic sagas, few carry the cultural weight of 'Star Wars'. An icon of this modern mythology, Daisy Ridley, who breathed life into the character Rey, recently opened up about her journey in an interview with Inverse.

More Than a Movie

Ridley's initiation into the universe of 'Star Wars' was marked with a profound piece of advice from director J.J. Abrams. He reminded Ridley that she was stepping into something far more significant than a role in a film. She was becoming a part of a narrative that holds near-religious importance to a legion of fans around the globe. This was not just a job; it was a role that had the potential to change things on an unimaginable level.

Fame and Recognition

The release of 'The Force Awakens' catapulted Ridley into a world of fame and recognition, a stark contrast from her life prior to 'Star Wars'. This sudden transition wasn't without its challenges. Friends, family, and fans began to conflate Ridley with her character, projecting the fantasy associated with Rey onto her personal reality.

The Struggle of Identity

Being eternally associated with such a culturally significant role presented Ridley with a complex struggle. She found herself caught in the crossfire between the public's perception of her as Rey, and her own identity as Daisy Ridley, the individual. This dichotomy, where one's character overshadows one's personhood, is a challenge often faced by actors who are part of iconic franchises.

Ridley also hinted at an upcoming film focused on her character Rey, expressing her excitement to delve deeper into the 'Star Wars' universe and explore her character from a different perspective. This new project, she believes, will allow her to further bridge the gap between the fantasy of Rey and the reality of Daisy Ridley.