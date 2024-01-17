Daisy Ridley Embodies Human Connection in 'Sometimes I Think About Dying'

Life's complex tapestry of emotions finds a poignant representation in the film 'Sometimes I Think About Dying,' a romantic drama comedy that explores the themes of isolation, vulnerability, and the human yearning for connection. The narrative revolves around Fran, an introverted office worker embodied by British actress Daisy Ridley, who frequently muses on the concept of mortality. The entry of a new coworker, Robert, instigates a transformation in her life, his affable demeanor gradually coaxing her out of her shell and allowing her to contemplate the possibilities of life and burgeoning romance.

Advertisment

Relatable Characters and Authentic Settings

Directed by Rachel Lambert and penned by Kevin Armento, Stefanie Abel Horowitz, and Katy Wright-Mead, the film beautifully captures the essence of human interactions. Daisy Ridley, who also wears the hat of a producer for this project, has delivered a performance that resonates deeply with audiences. Her costar Dave Merheje matches her stride for stride, their on-screen chemistry sparking fireworks despite minor pacing issues in the film.

Unfolding Layers of Emotion

Advertisment

The film premiered at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival, earning accolades for its compelling portrayal of relatable characters and realistic settings. In an interaction with Screen Rant, Ridley and Lambert delve into the core of the film's emotional resonance. They discuss the relatability of the characters, the authenticity of the setting, and the improvisational freedom granted to the actors, which has added a unique flavor to the narrative.

Creating a Believable World

Ridley also opens up about her personal connection to the story and the profound impact of a key line delivered by her character. Lambert, on the other hand, reflects on the challenges of creating a believable world on screen. She emphasizes the advantages of working with a cast that includes comedians skilled in improvisation, their spontaneous creativity infusing the film with an element of unpredictability and charm. The interview offers a fascinating peek into the filmmaking process and the emotional depth of the narrative.