Daisy Ridley Confronts 'Star Wars' Backlash; Keke Palmer Ponders Her Future in Hollywood

Best known for her role in 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker,' Daisy Ridley has recently addressed the backlash from fans over the film that continues to upset her. In a conversation about the divisive plot points and the intentions behind particular scenes, Ridley confronted the fans' sentiment towards her character, Rey. The perception of Rey underwent a drastic change between the release of 'The Last Jedi' and 'Rise of Skywalker,' creating a stir among fans and resulting in various controversies surrounding her character.

Ridley's Stand on Rey's Controversial Scene

Ridley, unapologetically defending one of the most contentious scenes in 'The Rise of Skywalker,' explained the rationale behind Rey and Kylo’s kiss. Despite severe criticism and backlash, Ridley expressed that the kiss felt earned and was a moment of goodbye in the film. She stood firm in her support of her passionate scene with Adam Driver, although she suggested there isn't much of a future for Rey and Kylo Ren’s relationship.

Keke Palmer's Reflective Thoughts on her Future

In unrelated news, Keke Palmer, the recent Emmy winner for Outstanding Host for a Game Show, shared her thoughts on her future in Hollywood and the possibility of retirement. She reflected on the inevitability of change in her career during an interview with Teen Vogue, acknowledging that a shift might be 'around the corner.'

Palmer's Plans for Enriching Hollywood's Future

Palmer is focusing on her legacy by launching the KeyTV platform aimed at supporting other creators and opposing gatekeeping in the industry. She emphasized the importance of using one's power for good and enabling others to succeed. As she contemplates how to evolve her career, Palmer is considering options beyond acting, such as directing or producing. She has been announced to star in Aziz Ansari's directorial debut 'Good Fortune,' alongside notable actors Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen.