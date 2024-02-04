Dad's Army Script Estimated to be Worth Up to £10,000 on Antiques Roadshow

An unexpected revelation unfolded on a recent episode of Antiques Roadshow when a handwritten script for the classic sitcom Dad's Army was estimated to be worth between £5,000 and £10,000. The script, penned for the 1970's episode 'Sgt - Save My Boy!', is the original work of the show's writer, David Croft. The document, teeming with Croft's original ideas and annotations, was hailed as a rare and valuable artifact by books and manuscripts expert Clive Farahar.

A Serendipitous Acquisition

The script's owner acquired it in an offbeat manner. During a work placement at the BBC's comedy department in the 1990s, the owner sent a thank you letter to Croft. In return, the sitcom writer sent back this script, a gesture that now seems prescient. The owner, unaware of the document's potential worth, was left astounded by Farahar's evaluation.

An Emblem of British Comedy

Farahar's valuation was driven by the script's rarity and its representation of a beloved piece of British television history. Dad's Army, with its classic humor and nostalgic appeal, has etched a special place in the hearts of the audience. The script for 'Sgt - Save My Boy!', bearing the imprint of Croft's creativity, embodies the essence of the show, making it a valuable piece for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Other Valuations

During the same episode, Farahar also evaluated other unique items. An Arnold Schwarzenegger photo collection was estimated to be worth around £2,000. Additionally, Farahar appraised various sports memorabilia, including autographed Muhammad Ali items, which he valued at approximately £3,000.