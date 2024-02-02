As the curtains rise on Sony Entertainment Television's new series 'Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi,' viewers are drawn into the compelling narrative of Arya, a young woman on a quest to find her absentee father, Satya. Unbeknownst to her, Satya isn't the supercop she believes him to be; an unexpected twist unfolds as Arya faces adversity, losing out in the Nanha Police Wala competition and being sent to Sudhar Ghar at Satya's behest.

A New Chapter in 'Dabangii'

Brought to life by Invictus T Mediaworks, under the able stewardship of Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha, 'Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi' is set to take a significant narrative leap. The post-leap storyline promises to keep audiences at the edge of their seats, introducing Rahul Sudhir and Rachana Mistry as the new leading pair. Sudhir, adored for his on-screen charisma in 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2', and Mistry, with her nuanced performances in various television series, are expected to bring a new dynamic to the show.

Exclusive Updates from TellyChakkar

The news of this exciting development in 'Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi' comes exclusively from TellyChakkar. The platform remains a reliable source for updates on upcoming television shows, OTT series, and movies. Fans of 'Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi' can look forward to more exclusive insights and news as the show progresses into its new chapter.