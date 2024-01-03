Da Lat and Hoi An Join UNESCO’s Global Creative Cities Network

In a significant cultural milestone, Da Lat and Hoi An, two Vietnamese cities, have joined the prestigious Global Creative Cities Network (UCCN) under the auspices of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). This inclusion acts as a testament to the cities’ thriving music, handicrafts, and folk arts scenes, and it forms part of a wider strategy by the Vietnamese government to cultivate its creative sectors.

Da Lat: A Symphony of Music and Culture

Da Lat, while commemorating its 130th anniversary, has been acknowledged for its rich musical culture. This cultural hotspot is well-known for its community music, creative spaces, and a myriad of festivals. Among these, the Central Highlands Gong Culture Festival and the biennial Flower Music Festival stand out, playing a pivotal role in enhancing the city’s music culture.

Hoi An: A Tapestry of Handicrafts and Folk Arts

Hoi An, a city steeped in folk arts and handicrafts, earned its place in the UCCN. Recognized by the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity for its bai choi in 2017, Hoi An fosters socio-economic development through its traditional craft villages and nearly 50 handicraft practices. Furthermore, the city runs a startup program aimed at nurturing young people’s skills and creativity in crafts.

Implications and Future Prospects

Launched in 2004, the UCCN seeks to encourage cooperation among cities that use creativity as a springboard for sustainable development. With the admission of Hanoi, Da Lat, and Hoi An, Vietnam’s cultural and creative sectors are poised for growth and are expected to contribute significantly to the nation’s sustainable development. Member cities of the UCCN pledge to innovation, respect for intellectual property rights, and cross-sector cooperation to bolster cultural activities and address global challenges such as climate change and urbanization. The Vietnamese government aims to have more cities join the network by 2030, with a selection process held every two years.