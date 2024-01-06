en English
Sign in
Arts & Entertainment

Cyprus Embraces a Festive January with an Array of Cultural Events

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
Cyprus Embraces a Festive January with an Array of Cultural Events

As the cold winds of January sweep across the Mediterranean, Cyprus, the island of Aphrodite, is not hunkering down in winter slumber. Instead, it is bursting into a vibrant cultural bloom. January in Cyprus is proving to be a month rich in cultural events, offering a diverse palette of experiences for the locals and tourists alike.

A Taste of Tradition in Vavla

On Sunday, Vavla Nature House, nestled in the quaint village of Vavla, is inviting people to a unique soup event. Attendees will get a taste of traditional Cypriot soups, the festive bread vasilopita, village zivania, and wine. The event promises to be a sensory delight, with the flavors of authentic Cypriot cuisine mingling with the lively tunes of Milasa providing the musical backdrop.

Spotlight on Young Cypriot Composers

The Giorkin Project, a musical endeavor founded by Marilia Andreou and Phaedra Mylona in 2023, is all set to showcase new works by young Cypriot composers. Performances are slated to take place in Nicosia at ARTos House and in Limassol at Polichoros Synergeio. The project aims to bring the talents of young composers to the forefront, offering them a platform to captivate audiences with their innovative compositions.

Jazz Evenings in Paphos

Jazz enthusiasts have a treat in store as the city of Paphos will play host to an evening of classic jazz ballads, swing, and blues. Jazz vocalist Charlotte Storer and her trio are set to serenade the audience at Technopolis20, offering a musical journey through time.

Shadow Theatre in Nicosia

Adding to the cultural potpourri is a shadow theatre show featuring the character Karagiozis at the World Without Borders Polichoros in Nicosia. The show will portray Karagiozis’s humorous attempts to serve illiterate people, promising a blend of laughter and thought-provoking commentary. Besides, Cyprus has more in store with a three-day chocolate event and various theatrical and interactive museum events on the horizon.

With such a cultural feast, Cyprus in January is undoubtedly a destination to watch. Whether one is a foodie, music lover, theatre enthusiast, or just a casual visitor, the island offers something for everyone, making it a cultural paradise amidst the Mediterranean.

Arts & Entertainment Cyprus Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

