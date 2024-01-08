en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Cynthia Murphy Unleashes New Thriller ‘Signed Sealed Dead’: A Modern Take on Classic Horror

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:58 am EST
Cynthia Murphy Unleashes New Thriller ‘Signed Sealed Dead’: A Modern Take on Classic Horror

Acclaimed author Cynthia Murphy, hailing from Bury, England, is making waves in the literary world again. Her latest release, ‘Signed Sealed Dead’, a young adult thriller novel, is now on the shelves, promising a chilling journey for its readers. After an illustrious career as a teacher and an inspiring battle with breast cancer, Murphy turned to writing and has since become a celebrated name in young adult horror and thriller genre.

From Teacher to Bestselling Author

The transformation of Murphy from an educator to a bestselling author is as riveting as her novels. After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, she channelled her energy towards writing, crafting stories that would captivate young minds. Her novels are a testament to her resilience and talent, earning her recognition and accolades in the literary community. Known for their horror and thrill, her books are often recommended to fans of Karen McManus and the popular Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’.

A Tale of Horror and Mystery

‘Signed Sealed Dead’ narrates the tale of a Manchester girl who moves to America, only to encounter a series of threatening letters and eerie connections to a past mass murderer. Drawing inspiration from her hometown Manchester, Murphy’s childhood reading habits, and the true story behind the Netflix show ‘The Watcher’, the novel promises to grip its readers till the last page. The story intensifies as the protagonist, Paige, unravels the town’s dark past and a diary that could be the key to an old mystery. It’s a chilling concoction of horror and suspense, guaranteed to set your pulse racing.

The Art of Reimagining Classic Horror

What sets Murphy apart is her unique ability to reimagine classic horror tropes in a modern context. She skillfully weaves contemporary elements into traditional horror narratives, creating a fusion that is both refreshing and spine-chilling. This approach is evident in ‘Signed Sealed Dead’, where she not only references iconic moments from the ‘Scream’ franchise but also incorporates elements from true crime stories. Her work in 2023, including a short story in ‘A Taste of Darkness’ and a book for dyslexia-friendly publisher Barrington Stoke titled ‘Welcome to Camp Killer’, also showcases her versatility as a writer.

In the world of young adult literature, Cynthia Murphy is a beacon of creativity and resilience. Her latest work, ‘Signed Sealed Dead’, is another testament to her skill and imagination, offering readers a thrilling exploration of horror, mystery, and the resilience of the human spirit.

0
Arts & Entertainment Books United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
5 mins ago
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Celeb Friends: Intriguing Conversations at the 2024 Golden Globes
The dazzling 2024 Golden Globes ceremony was a star-studded event, with celebrities like Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez lighting up the evening. The duo, known for their close friendship, was seen involved in spirited conversations with other celebrity friends, including Keleigh Teller, stirring up plenty of fan theories and social media buzz. Swift and Gomez:
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Celeb Friends: Intriguing Conversations at the 2024 Golden Globes
Golden Globes Triumph: Cillian Murphy, 'Oppenheimer,' and a Night of Firsts
15 mins ago
Golden Globes Triumph: Cillian Murphy, 'Oppenheimer,' and a Night of Firsts
A Day of Dual Duties: Katharine Sings at Football Game, Attends Golden Globes
16 mins ago
A Day of Dual Duties: Katharine Sings at Football Game, Attends Golden Globes
Venkat Senguttuvan: An Actor's Journey of Self-Acceptance
5 mins ago
Venkat Senguttuvan: An Actor's Journey of Self-Acceptance
'Oppenheimer' Triumphs at 81st Golden Globes: A Foreshadowing of the Oscars?
5 mins ago
'Oppenheimer' Triumphs at 81st Golden Globes: A Foreshadowing of the Oscars?
Lilian Mbabazi Advocates for Timeless Music on Tusker Malt Conversessions
6 mins ago
Lilian Mbabazi Advocates for Timeless Music on Tusker Malt Conversessions
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Hughton: A Football Pathfinder Breaking Racial Barriers
15 seconds
Chris Hughton: A Football Pathfinder Breaking Racial Barriers
Tony Bishop Powers Barangay Ginebra to Victory Despite Knee Injury
25 seconds
Tony Bishop Powers Barangay Ginebra to Victory Despite Knee Injury
Rangers Football Club Criticized for Handling of VAR Dispute with Referee Willie Collum
1 min
Rangers Football Club Criticized for Handling of VAR Dispute with Referee Willie Collum
Stanford Scientists Develop Sustainable Absorbent Material from Sisal for Menstrual Hygiene Products
1 min
Stanford Scientists Develop Sustainable Absorbent Material from Sisal for Menstrual Hygiene Products
Rupert Soames' Daunting Task: Reshaping the Crisis-Hit CBI
2 mins
Rupert Soames' Daunting Task: Reshaping the Crisis-Hit CBI
Niko Katic Reflects on Rangers Stint, Praises Ex-Teammate Borna Barisic
2 mins
Niko Katic Reflects on Rangers Stint, Praises Ex-Teammate Borna Barisic
Sunraysia's Cricketing Prodigy Makenzie Holy to Compete at National Level
2 mins
Sunraysia's Cricketing Prodigy Makenzie Holy to Compete at National Level
Wolves' Midfielder Tommy Doyle Earns Praise for Professionalism and Performance
4 mins
Wolves' Midfielder Tommy Doyle Earns Praise for Professionalism and Performance
Local Government Administrator Defends El-Rufai's Transformative Reforms
5 mins
Local Government Administrator Defends El-Rufai's Transformative Reforms
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
49 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app