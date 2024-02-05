Cynthia Geary Shines in 'Going Home', Topping Charts on Great American Pure Flix

Emmy-nominated actress Cynthia Geary, known for her captivating performance as Shelly Marie Tambo on the CBS series 'Northern Exposure', has taken on a poignant new role. She is now the lead actress in 'Going Home', a streaming series that presents a touching exploration of the lives of hospice workers and their patients. The series is currently in its successful second season and can be viewed on the faith-based platform, Great American Pure Flix. It holds the honor of being the number one show on the platform, a testimony to its deeply resonating narrative.

Delving into the Heart of Hospice Care

In 'Going Home', Geary portrays Charley Copeland, the compassionate head nurse at the fictional Sunset House hospice facility. Drawing from life, Geary prepared for her role by meeting with dedicated hospice nurses from Hospice of Spokane in Washington. These real-life caregivers consider their work more than just a profession - they see it as a calling. This dedication and sincerity are beautifully reflected in Geary's character, who navigates the complexities of life, healing, forgiveness, and the inevitability of death with grace and empathy.

'Going Home': A Mirror to Society

Beyond its personal narratives, 'Going Home' also offers a broader commentary on societal perspectives towards death. The series reflects on the existential contemplation that gripped society during the COVID-19 lockdowns. It presents a thoughtful exploration of the finality of death, encouraging viewers to grapple with the inevitabilities of life. The series doesn't shy away from addressing personal struggles. For instance, the character Tamara, played by Aviona Rodriguez Brown, battles the daily realities of being insulin-dependent due to diabetes.

The Team Behind 'Going Home'

'Going Home' is the brainchild of a talented team that includes Affirm Films executive VP Rich Peluso and showrunner Mr. Merchant, known for directing episodes of 'Z-Nation'. Together, they've crafted a series that aims to tell diverse and evocative stories of death, each mirroring the uniqueness of each life. This narrative approach has led to the series' popularity and the viewers' emotional connection to its characters.

In conclusion, 'Going Home' is a testament to the power of storytelling that delves into the human experience's depth and breadth. It is a poignant reminder that, just as every life is unique and diverse, so too are the stories of its end.