CWU Horn Ensemble to Honor Mozart's Legacy with Special Performance

The stage is set at the Jerilyn McIntyre Music Building on the campus of Central Washington University (CWU), as the University Horn Ensemble prepares to pay homage to the timeless genius of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The ensemble is slated to perform a repertoire of Mozart's most celebrated works for the French horn on January 27, marking the birth anniversary of the illustrious composer.

A Melodic Tribute to Mozart

In a fitting tribute to the musical maestro, the ensemble will delve into an array of pieces that beautifully demonstrate the French horn's capabilities. Mozart's concertos and chamber music, known for their intricate compositions and profound emotional depth, will form the core of the ensemble's performance.

Educational Insights Into Mozart's Life and Works

Apart from the live performance, the event is designed to educate attendees about the life and contributions of Mozart. Brief presentations and fascinating insights into Mozart's life will be interspersed throughout the program, offering the audience a glimpse into the historical context in which Mozart's masterpieces were created. The educational segments are intended to deepen the audience's understanding of the significance of Mozart's works, enhancing their overall concert experience.

An Immersive Experience for Attendees

This musical tribute is set to offer attendees an immersive journey into the world of classical music. The combination of the live performance by the talented University Horn Ensemble and the enriching educational segments promises to make this event a unique experience. Those in attendance will not only have the pleasure of listening to some of Mozart's most famous works but also gain a greater understanding of his profound contribution to music.