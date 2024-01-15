en English
Arts & Entertainment

CW Teases ‘Walker’ Season 4 During Critics Choice Awards: A Deep Dive into Walker’s Past

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
CW Teases ‘Walker’ Season 4 During Critics Choice Awards: A Deep Dive into Walker’s Past

Amid the glittering spectacle of the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, an electrifying revelation was made. CW broadcasted a mini-teaser for the fourth season of its hit series, ‘Walker’, featuring Jared Padalecki in the lead role. This announcement comes as a breath of fresh air after the looming uncertainty surrounding the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes, reassuring fans that the thrilling saga of Texas Ranger Cordell Walker is set to continue.

Return to the Set

Keegan Allen, a fellow cast member, corroborated the commencement of production for the upcoming season. Using Instagram as his platform, Allen confirmed that filming has resumed, much to the delight of the series’ ardent followers.

Season 3: Suspense and New Dynamics

The conclusion of the third season left viewers on tenterhooks, with the haunting question ‘Where’s dad?’ echoing in their minds. Adding to the suspense, the Walkers grappled with their patriarch’s absence and personal dilemmas back in Austin, Texas. The season also ushered in fresh dynamics with the introduction of new characters. Ranger Cassie, a new addition to the cast played by Ashley Reyes, and Trey, brought to life by Jeff Pierre, injected a fresh pulse into the storyline.

Season 4: Uncovering the Past

The upcoming season teases a deep dive into a tragedy from Walker’s past. It promises an exploration into the profound injuries and fractures within the Walker family, instigating a thoughtful examination of whether the Walkers might be their own worst adversaries.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
