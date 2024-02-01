Curtis Lundy Quartet to Jazz Up Athens

Curtis Lundy, a double-bassist of considerable repute, is set to regale audiences at the Half Note Jazz Club in Athens with his quartet, from February 9 to 12. Lundy, known for his immense contributions to straight-ahead and hard-bop jazz, has become a stalwart in the contemporary jazz scene, earning Grammy nominations and international recognition. His playing style, renowned for its powerful strokes and deep lyricism, will be the centerpiece of the upcoming performances.

Quartet of Jazz Giants

The ensemble, led by Curtis Lundy, includes esteemed tenor saxophonist Craig Handy, versatile pianist Jordan Williams, and dynamic drummer Eric Kennedy. Each musician brings their unique flair and expertise to the quartet, promising a series of concerts that will resonate with the rhythm and nuances of contemporary jazz. Handy’s melodic inventiveness, Williams’ harmonic sophistication, and Kennedy’s rhythmic intensity are set to complement Lundy’s lyrical bass lines, creating a rich tapestry of sound that will captivate attendees.

A Treat for Jazz Lovers

The concerts at the Half Note Jazz Club offer an extraordinary musical experience for jazz enthusiasts. The performances will serve as a testament to the talent and artistic vision of Curtis Lundy and his quartet. The club, renowned for its intimate setting and acoustics, will provide the perfect backdrop for the quartet's musical exploration, allowing for a full immersion into the world of jazz.

Tickets and More

Tickets for the concerts, priced from 20 euros, are available for purchase on the club's website, halfnote.gr. By securing a ticket, attendees will not only be witnessing a performance by a distinguished jazz quartet but will also be supporting the continued growth of jazz music in Athens and beyond. This event is a must-attend for anyone passionate about jazz and is looking for an evening of exceptional live music.