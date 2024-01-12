en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Cultural Week in Review: Godzilla Minus One Success and a Sci-Fi Film Feast

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:57 am EST
Cultural Week in Review: Godzilla Minus One Success and a Sci-Fi Film Feast

As the week unfolds, the cultural landscape brims with a blend of science fiction, music, dance, and cinema, the latter highlighted by the phenomenal success of Godzilla Minus One. This foreign-language film, set in the grim aftermath of World War II, has woven a compelling narrative of survivor’s guilt amidst blockbuster entertainment. Garnering global acclaim, it has sold a remarkable 2.87 million tickets, accumulating over $31 million in Japan and nearly $11.5 million at the US box office on its opening weekend alone.

Godzilla Minus One: A Monochrome Revival

In a captivating twist, a black and white version of the movie, aptly titled Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color, is slated for release on January 12th. This monochrome revival is expected to usher in a wave of nostalgia and further stimulate the audience’s fascination with the legendary monster, Godzilla. The film’s unique blend of historical events and classic monster storytelling has significantly contributed to the anticipation surrounding its digital release and potential future installments in the franchise.

The Future Looks Bright from Afar: A Cinematic Journey

Meanwhile, the Metrograph cinema continues to intrigue its audience with a series titled The Future Looks Bright from Afar. The series features iconic sci-fi films such as ‘Alphaville’ and ‘Ghost in the Shell’, offering a grim exploration of the future and solidifying the cinema’s status as a beacon for science fiction enthusiasts.

A Melange of Music and Dance

On the music front, the 2024 Winter Jazzfest pays homage to the late pianist and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, whose influence transcended the realms of electronic music and film scores. Carnegie Hall’s festival Fall of the Weimar Republic: Dancing on the Precipice delves into the music of the interwar years, offering a poignant reflection on a tumultuous period in history. The Joyce Theatre stages Ronald K. Brown’s dance work, Walking Out the Dark, a piece that invokes healing through the rhythm of music and the grace of dance.

Finally, the soul duo Black Pumas, catapulted to prominence with Grammy nominations, performs live alongside the jazz-rap group Digable Planets, showcasing their powerful blend of music that reverberates with the energy of the audience.

0
Arts & Entertainment Japan Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
55 seconds ago
AYANEO Unveils Innovative Next Lite Handheld Gaming Device
Handheld gaming has entered a new era with AYANEO’s unveiling of the AYANEO Next Lite, a Linux-based device poised to reshape the portable gaming landscape. Running on a customized version of HoloISO—a SteamOS-like operating system—this innovative device promises a seamless gaming experience tailored specifically to its unique hardware and drivers. A Shift from SteamOS Initially
AYANEO Unveils Innovative Next Lite Handheld Gaming Device
Eternal Return Stages 2024 Challengers Series Following Previous Global Success
6 mins ago
Eternal Return Stages 2024 Challengers Series Following Previous Global Success
Jo Koy Responds to Golden Globes Backlash: The Comedy Scene in St. Louis Awaits
6 mins ago
Jo Koy Responds to Golden Globes Backlash: The Comedy Scene in St. Louis Awaits
Jay-Z Open to Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: A Shift in Perspective?
2 mins ago
Jay-Z Open to Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: A Shift in Perspective?
Wes Anderson and Bill Murray: A Decade of Collaborations
3 mins ago
Wes Anderson and Bill Murray: A Decade of Collaborations
Odisha's Artistic Heritage Spotlighted at Second International Craft Summit
4 mins ago
Odisha's Artistic Heritage Spotlighted at Second International Craft Summit
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and the Threat of Disinformation
36 seconds
Taiwan Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and the Threat of Disinformation
Elle Brooke Eyes Big Fight With UFC Stars Ronda Rousey and Paige VanZant
1 min
Elle Brooke Eyes Big Fight With UFC Stars Ronda Rousey and Paige VanZant
Town Triumphs Over Ardmore in Thrilling Comeback
1 min
Town Triumphs Over Ardmore in Thrilling Comeback
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to Jind: A Prelude to Election and Expansion
2 mins
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to Jind: A Prelude to Election and Expansion
Seny Dieng's Injury Paves Way for Tom Glover's Rise in Middlesbrough
2 mins
Seny Dieng's Injury Paves Way for Tom Glover's Rise in Middlesbrough
Ballinamallard Bow Out of Irish Cup Following Newry City Defeat
2 mins
Ballinamallard Bow Out of Irish Cup Following Newry City Defeat
Tuscaloosa Bids Farewell: Nick Saban's Retirement After 17 Seasons with Alabama Football
2 mins
Tuscaloosa Bids Farewell: Nick Saban's Retirement After 17 Seasons with Alabama Football
Baltimore Orioles: A Strategic Swing at Talent Acquisition and Player Retention
3 mins
Baltimore Orioles: A Strategic Swing at Talent Acquisition and Player Retention
Missouri Optometrists Seek Legal Changes to Improve Eye Care
4 mins
Missouri Optometrists Seek Legal Changes to Improve Eye Care
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
1 hour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
19 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app