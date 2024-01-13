en English
Cultural Performances Shine at the Prelude to the January 8th Statement Event

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
As a grand prelude to the annual January 8th Statement event, cultural groups came together to perform and celebrate diversity. This year, the African National Congress (ANC) hosted its 112th anniversary, with a crowd of more than 43,000 supporters at the Mbombela Stadium. The event is a significant one on the political calendar, with the January 8th Statement setting the agenda and tone for the year ahead.

Celebrating Diversity and Tradition

The ANC made extensive preparations for this event. They organized transport for supporters, ensured security measures were in place, and arranged cultural performances to showcase the rich diversity of their country. An array of cultural groups paraded their traditions and arts, reflecting the ANC’s commitment to honoring different cultural traditions as part of the official agenda.

The January 8th Statement

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to deliver the January 8th Statement, a review of the ANC’s successes and achievements. It is also a platform to lay out key policies, plans, and messages for the upcoming year. The ANC has made significant strides over the past 30 years, and President Ramaphosa’s address is anticipated to reflect on this journey and chart the course for the future.

More than a Political Event

The January 8th Statement event is more than just a political gathering. It is a celebration of the ANC’s history, a platform for dialogue, and a space for cultural expression. The inclusion of cultural performances, alongside political addresses, creates a unique blend of politics and culture, underscoring the interconnectedness of these two aspects of society.

The event was also marked by tragedy, as five ANC supporters died in a bus accident en route to the celebrations. This unfortunate incident cast a shadow over the event, reminding attendees of the risks and sacrifices many make to participate in these significant political gatherings.

