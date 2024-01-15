en English
Arts & Entertainment

Cultural Decentralization Program 2024: A Boost for Rural Cultural Development

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:55 am EST
In a significant move to propagate cultural development in rural areas, the Department of Contemporary Culture of the Deputy Ministry of Culture has unveiled the Cultural Decentralization Program for 2024. This initiative, a testament to the government’s commitment to ensuring the broad dissemination of culture among rural populations, is set to fund an array of high-quality cultural activities, from June through December, in communities far removed from urban centers.

Artistic Mobility and Comprehension

Going beyond its initial objective of cultural proliferation, the program also seeks to facilitate the mobility of artists and cultural professionals, encouraging them to venture into less-explored territories. Concurrently, it aims to foster an enhanced understanding and appreciation of art and culture, not just from the perspective of the creators, but equally from the standpoint of the audience.

Application and Selection Process

Interested parties, eager to infuse their communities with a burst of cultural vigor, must submit their applications by the 23rd of February, 2024. Details regarding the application process are available on the official website of the Union of Communities in Cyprus. However, it’s worth noting that those who have been graced with selection for the program in the past two consecutive years are deemed ineligible, with a marked preference for communities that have not recently participated.

Assessment and Funding

A four-member committee, comprising representatives from the Department of Contemporary Culture, the Union of Communities in Cyprus, and an external evaluator, will undertake the task of reviewing and assessing the proposals. While projects with budgets exceeding €20,000 will be considered, they will only move forward if the applicants themselves are willing to foot the bill for the excess funds.

Arts & Entertainment Cyprus
BNN Correspondents

Arts & Entertainment

