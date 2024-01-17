Cult Classic 'Event Horizon' Returns with a 25th Anniversary Edition

Marking a quarter-century since its debut, the cult classic sci-fi movie, 'Event Horizon,' directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, is set to make a grand return. This time, in a limited edition 4K Blu-ray SteelBook Edition, now available for pre-order on Amazon. The scheduled release date is March 12th, with an enticing 19% discount during the pre-order phase.

From Flop to Cult Classic

'Event Horizon,' despite its initial critical and financial failure, has over time gathered a cult following. The film, which stars Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill, Kathleen Quinlan, and Joely Richardson, is a tale of a rescue mission to a research spacecraft that vanished mysteriously seven years prior. The crew subsequently encounters a horror that tests their sanity to the limits.

No Director's Cut in Sight

Fans looking forward to a Director's Cut will have to swallow a bitter pill of disappointment. Anderson has stated that the majority of the original footage has been lost, leaving the option of re-shooting with de-aging technology as the only feasible way to recreate the original version.

25th Anniversary SteelBook Edition Features

The 25th Anniversary SteelBook Edition does not come without its perks. It offers a 4K restoration of the film, Dolby Vision/HDR presentation, Dolby TrueHD 5.1 audio, and a host of special features. These include audio commentary, featurettes, and unseen scenes, further enriching the viewing experience of this sci-fi masterpiece.