Culinary and Cultural Tour of Lucknow Turns Into a Social Media Sensation

In a heartening instance of culture sharing, Anubhuti Krishna, a native of Lucknow, took to Instagram to invite strangers to explore her home city, only to be met with enthusiastic responses. In a surprising turn of events, 15 individuals from different corners of India flew in to join her on a journey through Lucknow's rich history and culinary landscape.

The Journey Begins

The tour kicked off at the historic Gothic GPO building, which has worn many hats in its time. From there, the group moved through the Art Deco Halwasia market and the residential quarters of Qaisar Bagh, a testament to Lucknow's diverse architectural styles. Their journey culminated at Aminabad, home to the legendary tunday kababi eatery, a name synonymous with Lucknow's culinary heritage.

A Feast for the Senses

With a menu featuring Lucknow's famous layered mutton korma, biryani, sheermal, and rumali rotis, the group indulged in a veritable feast of local flavors. The gastronomic journey was rounded off with a traditional kulfi at Prakash Kulfi, a must-visit spot for dessert lovers.

The Art of 'Gunjing'

As dusk fell, the group ventured into the local tradition of 'gunjing.' This involves strolling along Hazratganj, relishing various chaats, and drinking in the colonial architectural grandeur. The route encompassed the St Joseph's Cathedral and Art Deco theatres, offering a visual treat alongside the gastronomic delights. Notable culinary experiences included Shukla ji's pani ke batashe and the lesser-known nimbu ki matar chaat.

What began as a quaint attempt by Anubhuti to share Lucknow's essence has now blossomed into a personal project. She plans to continue unveiling the city's hidden gems to curious travelers in the future, proving that the love for food and culture knows no bounds.