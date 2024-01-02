Cubism Shapes Hirohiko Araki’s Latest Manga, The JOJOLands

The creator of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Hirohiko Araki, has recently shed light on the influence of Cubism on his latest manga storyline, The JOJOLands. In a recent television interview, Araki confessed his fascination for Cubism—an art form that has significantly shaped the aesthetic of the new world he’s creating in the manga.

Araki’s Unplanned Dive into Cubism

Araki’s journey into Cubism wasn’t a premeditated decision. He revealed how the style organically emerged while he was illustrating a complex scene in the manga. This particular page showcases an evil enemy attack, and a character metamorphosing into the sky—a scene that demanded a blend of flying, birds, clouds, and a person. To Araki, the challenge of illustrating this scene resonated with the principles of Cubism.

The JOJOLands: A New Adventure

The JOJOLands, the latest arc in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga, introduces two new characters: Jodio and Dragona. These siblings are the newest Joestars, ready to embark on their unique adventures. With several chapters already released, The JOJOLands is shaping up to be another unforgettable journey in Araki’s bizarre universe.

The Future of JoJo’s Anime Adaptation

While fans have recently enjoyed the anime adaptation of Stone Ocean, there is no official word yet on the adaptation of The JOJOLands. The next chapter expected to be adapted, in keeping with the manga’s sequence, is Steel Ball Run. Despite the uncertainty, anticipation is high among the fanbase for the newest arcs to come to life on screen.