Cuban Association of the Cinematographic Press Announces Best Films of 2023

The Cuban Association of the Cinematographic Press (ACPC) has unveiled the results of a survey detailing the top films premiered in Cuba in 2023. The survey, aimed at highlighting fiction feature films, documentaries, and animated films that made significant impacts, has captured the attention of Cuban cinema enthusiasts and global film critics alike.

Top Films of 2023

The survey heralded a diverse range of films from various countries. The list of best fiction feature films included ‘The Kings of the World’ from Colombia by Laura Mora Ortega, ‘The Worst Person in the World’ from Norway by Joachim Trier, ‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Few Truths’ from Mexico by Alejandro González Iñárritu, and ‘The Fabelman’ from the United States by Steven Spielberg.

Documentaries and Animated Films

On the documentary front, ‘The Beauty and the Pain’ by Laura Poitras, ‘Legacy: Our Inheritance’ by Yann Arthus-Bertrand, and ‘Black Art: In the Absence of Light’ by Sam Pollard claimed recognition, with a special mention for ‘Al Final Del Camino’ by Ariagna Fajardo. The animated category saw ‘Elements’ by Peter Sohn, ‘Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse’, and ‘Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaos’ taking the lead, with ‘Your Star’ by Henry de Armas also earning an accolade.

Spotlight on Cuban Films

Besides international films, the survey emphasized on the best Cuban films screened in 2023, such as ‘The Wild Woman’ by Alán González and the documentary ‘Jíbaro’ by Osmanys Sánchez. The survey also highlighted films from the 44th International Festival of New Latin American Cinema of Havana, including ‘Eureka’ by Lisandro Alonso and ‘El Viento Que Arrasa’ by Paula Hernández, among others.

The film ‘Society of the Snow’ by J.A. Bayona, based on the book of the same title by Pablo Vierci, which tells the story of the Uruguayan Air Force plane disaster in 1972, was also noted. The film, shortlisted for best international feature film at the 2024 Academy Awards, honors the event’s survivors and victims without glamorizing or sensationalizing the horrors endured by the passengers and crew members.