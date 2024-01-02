en English
Arts & Entertainment

Cuba Unveils Bronze Statue of Rapper 6ix9ine, Sparks Mixed Reactions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Cuba Unveils Bronze Statue of Rapper 6ix9ine, Sparks Mixed Reactions

In an unexpected turn of events, Cuban sculptor Genis Osoria Vargas unveiled a bronze statue of controversial rapper 6ix9ine, revealing it via a post on Instagram. This statue, commissioned by an anonymous client, has sparked a variety of reactions across social media, with its depiction of a shirtless 6ix9ine, cash in hand and sporting his characteristic wide grin.

A Nod to 6ix9ine’s Status

The artist recognizes that crafting this statue is a testament to the rapper’s status as a contentious figure in the rap industry. Known for his flamboyantly colored hair and his run-ins with the law, 6ix9ine has carved a niche for himself, one that is as unique as it is divisive.

6ix9ine’s Connection to Cuba

There is a tangible connection between the ‘FEFE’ rapper and the Caribbean island. Not only has 6ix9ine been a frequent visitor to Cuba, but during his trips, he has also displayed acts of charity, generously distributing money among locals. Further cementing this bond, he partially recorded his third studio album, ‘Leyenda Viva’, in Cuba. This album includes a track featuring Cuban singer Lenier Mesa, further highlighting 6ix9ine’s ties to the local music scene.

Public Reaction to the Statue

The unveiling of the statue has elicited mixed responses. Some social media users have chosen to focus on the rapper’s charitable endeavors and significance within the Latin community, commending the statue as a fitting tribute. However, others have not been so generous in their opinions. Critics have suggested that the statue may have been self-funded by 6ix9ine himself in a bid to maintain relevance. Others have simply dismissed this as yet another attempt to keep the often-controversial rapper in the limelight.

Arts & Entertainment Cuba Music
