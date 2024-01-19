CTV's 'Sight Unseen': A Crime Drama Redefining the Genre

Canadian television network CTV is gearing up to premiere its new crime drama series, 'Sight Unseen,' on Sunday, January 21 at 10 pm ET. This innovative series introduces a unique protagonist, detective Tess Avery, played by the talented Dolly Lewis. Tess is a character who, despite having lost her sight, refuses to surrender her passion for detective work. To support her in her mission, she teams up with Sunny Patel, a character brought to life by Agam Darshi. Sunny is an agoraphobic woman who assists Tess through the use of a specialized app. Together, these women confront and navigate their respective challenges, forming a partnership that serves as a testament to overcoming adversity.

Advertisment

The Characters and Their Journey

Viewers are set to witness a compelling interplay between Tess and Sunny's characters. Tess Avery, despite her clinical blindness, is a determined detective, refusing to let her disability hinder her pursuit of justice. Dolly Lewis, who portrays Tess, brings a personal understanding to her vision-challenged character, adding depth and authenticity to her role.

Sunny Patel, portrayed by Agam Darshi, complements Tess's determination with her unique set of challenges. Sunny is agoraphobic and assists Tess via a specialized app, providing her eyes when needed. This dynamic duo's partnership encapsulates the series' central theme - overcoming adversity through cooperation.

Advertisment

'Sight Unseen': More Than Just a Cop Show

While 'Sight Unseen' is a crime drama at its core, it is also a narrative about cutting-edge technology and its transformative role in our lives. It is as much about the human spirit's resilience as it is about solving crimes. Dolly Lewis describes the show as a blend of comedy, drama, and romance, offering viewers a multifaceted viewing experience.

During a recent interview with Patricia Boal, both Dolly Lewis and Agam Darshi discussed the series' first episodes, their characters, and the process of developing their roles. Their insights provide a tantalizing glimpse into what viewers can expect from this highly anticipated series.

CTV's 2024 Midseason Premiere

'Sight Unseen' is among the highly anticipated new and returning series marking CTV's 2024 midseason premieres. As viewers wait with bated breath for the unveiling of detective Tess Avery and Sunny Patel's story, one thing is clear - 'Sight Unseen' is poised to redefine the crime drama genre.