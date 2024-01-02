en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Crystal Kay: A Multicultural Melody in the Japanese R&B Scene

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
Crystal Kay: A Multicultural Melody in the Japanese R&B Scene

Crystal Kay, a celebrated figure in the Japanese rhythm and blues (R&B) milieu, hails from a unique multicultural lineage, born to a Korean-Japanese mother and an African American father. This distinctive heritage has shaped her musical journey, serving as a rich tapestry of cultural influences that echo in her compositions. Yet, her path was not devoid of challenges, facing initial opposition from her strict grandparents due to her mixed-race heritage.

Acceptance and Musical Success

Over time, with patience and perseverance, Kay and her mother, also a singer, gained acceptance from their family. Their artistic pursuits bridged the cultural chasm, with Kay following her mother’s footsteps into a singing career and securing a record deal. Her debut single, ‘Eternal Memories’, was a testament to her talent, which was further consolidated by subsequent albums, including the platinum-certified ‘Almost Seventeen’.

A Bridge Between Cultures

For Kay, her multicultural background is not just a personal attribute, but a privilege that has allowed her to weave together Western and Asian melodies in her songs, creating a unique sound that resonates with a wide audience. Her 2012 single ‘Superman’ embodies this blend of musical influences, standing as a testament to her unique style.

Future Plans and Aspirations

As she approaches the 25th anniversary of her debut, Kay is planning a grand tour and the release of a new single titled ‘That Girl’. Her collaborations have extended beyond the Japanese music industry, working with Korean artists, and she has expressed a desire to expand these collaborations, including with Yoon Mi-rae. Beyond her career, Kay aims to be a guiding light for mixed-race individuals, reflecting on the greater diversity she observes today compared to her childhood.

0
Arts & Entertainment Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Disney's 'Steamboat Willie' Enters Public Domain, Inspiring New Creations

By BNN Correspondents

ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl

By Salman Khan

Gabriel Martinez Takes Helm as Editor in Chief of Glasstire

By BNN Correspondents

Victoria's Belfry Theatre Cancels Controversial Play 'The Runner' Amid Activist Pressure

By BNN Correspondents

Santa Barbara Museum Celebrates 100 Years of Old Spanish Days with 'Pr ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 51 seconds
Santa Barbara Museum Celebrates 100 Years of Old Spanish Days with 'Pr ...
heart comment 0
‘Armenian Melodies’ Float Wins Grand Marshal Award at 135th Tournament of Roses

By BNN Correspondents

'Armenian Melodies' Float Wins Grand Marshal Award at 135th Tournament of Roses
Glory Online Casino: A Trustworthy Gaming Platform in Bangladesh

By Salman Khan

Glory Online Casino: A Trustworthy Gaming Platform in Bangladesh
Transformers Reactivate Game Unveils New Bumblebee and Starscream Designs

By BNN Correspondents

Transformers Reactivate Game Unveils New Bumblebee and Starscream Designs
Cuba Unveils Bronze Statue of Rapper 6ix9ine, Sparks Mixed Reactions

By BNN Correspondents

Cuba Unveils Bronze Statue of Rapper 6ix9ine, Sparks Mixed Reactions
Latest Headlines
World News
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
10 seconds
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
29 seconds
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
35 seconds
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
39 seconds
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
41 seconds
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
42 seconds
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
42 seconds
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
UCLA Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Stanford Game
44 seconds
UCLA Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Stanford Game
Asda Urgently Recalls Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Concerns
48 seconds
Asda Urgently Recalls Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Concerns
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
56 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app