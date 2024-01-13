Crypt Adjacent to Marilyn Monroe’s Resting Place Up for Auction

In an unusual and captivating piece of news, a mausoleum crypt next to the resting place of the iconic Marilyn Monroe at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park Mortuary in Los Angeles will soon go under the hammer. The auction, set for March by the renowned Julien’s Auctions of Beverly Hills, is anticipated to commence with an opening bid standing at $50,000. Experts speculate that the final bid could climb a staggering eight-fold to reach up to $400,000.

Unveiling the Crypt’s Prominent Position

Located in the Corridor of Memories, Wall B, Crypt 3, the crypt’s position is particularly noteworthy—it rests just a row above and four spaces to the left of Marilyn Monroe’s. This distinctive placement offers a unique opportunity to be a part of Hollywood history, as highlighted by Darren Julien, the CEO of Julien’s Auctions.

Marilyn Monroe: A Brief Reverie

Marilyn Monroe, the dazzling star, tragically passed away at the tender age of 36 from a drug overdose on August 4, 1962. Her ex-husband, Joe DiMaggio, arranged a private funeral, and she was laid to rest in the very cemetery that this crypt is part of.

A Cemetery Brimming with Celebrities

The cemetery is a final resting place for several other luminaries, including Hugh Hefner, who lies next to Monroe, as well as Natalie Wood, Farrah Fawcett, Ryan O’Neal, Dean Martin, Truman Capote, Walter Matthau, and Jack Lemmon. Hefner, who had featured Monroe on the inaugural cover of his Playboy magazine, had once stated that the opportunity to purchase the crypt next to hers was ‘too sweet to pass up.’

The forthcoming auction forms an integral part of the Hefner Marilyn and Playboy Archives event. The seller, who has chosen to remain anonymous, views this as a rare chance to be eternally close to both Monroe and Hefner—a sentiment that speaks volumes about the enduring charm and allure of these two figures.