Crunchyroll to Stream Classic Anime ‘Chibi Maruko-chan’

Commencing January 14, 2024, the globally popular streaming platform, Crunchyroll, will start streaming the much-loved slice-of-life anime ‘Chibi Maruko-chan’. The announcement was shared by the manga news platform, Manga Mogura RE. The episodes will be available in their authentic Japanese dub with English subtitles, catering to the global fanbase of the classic anime.

A Cultural Phenomenon

In the realm of Japanese cultural icons, ‘Chibi Maruko-chan’ stands tall, on par with other time-honored series like ‘Sazae-san’ and ‘Doraemon’. It is a heartwarming narrative of the titular character, Momoko Sakura, affectionately known as Maruko. The series, brimming with humor and relatability, chronicles her day-to-day escapades and her interactions with a rich tapestry of characters – family, friends, and acquaintances – many of whom were inspired by real-life figures from the creator’s personal experiences. Among those inspirations is the professional soccer player and football manager, Kenta Hasegawa, who attended the same elementary school as the creator of the series.

A Success Story

‘Chibi Maruko-chan’ has been a staple of Japanese popular culture since its inception. The animated series began its journey in 1986 and concluded in 2022, while the first television adaptation aired from 1990 to 1992. The success of the initial television series led to an ongoing series, which has been broadcast since 1995, further cementing its place in the cultural landscape.

Crunchyroll’s Winter Line-up

Alongside ‘Chibi Maruko-chan’, Crunchyroll’s Winter 2024 line-up boasts an impressive list of titles such as ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’, ‘Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga’, and ‘Metallic Rouge’. As of now, the exact number of ‘Chibi Maruko-chan’ episodes that will be available on Crunchyroll remains undisclosed. The streaming giant’s expansion into classic anime like ‘Chibi Maruko-chan’, signifies its commitment to providing diverse and high-quality content to its subscribers across the globe.