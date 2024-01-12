en English
Arts & Entertainment

Crunchyroll to Premiere Dub of ‘The Weakest Tamer’ Anime in Sync with Japanese Release

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
In an exciting development for anime enthusiasts worldwide, the adaptation of the acclaimed light novel series ‘The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash’ is set to make its grand debut on January 12th, 2024. Adding to the anticipation, Crunchyroll has revealed its plans to roll out a same-day release for the show, offering viewers an immersive, cross-cultural experience.

Simultaneous Release in Multiple Languages

Crunchyroll’s announcement follows the release of a gripping trailer and plans for dubbed versions in a variety of languages, including English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Hindi. The English dub, directed by the seasoned Cris George and adapted by Jessia Sluys, will introduce us to the vocal talents of David Wald, Brandon Acosta, and Cody Savole, further enhancing the series’ international appeal.

A Stellar Team Behind the Series

Shigeyasu Yamauchi, known for his meticulous supervision, is at the helm of the series. Naoki Horichu is directing, while the narrative is being crafted by Katsuhiko Takayama. The captivating character design is the result of a collaborative effort between Feng Cheng Hu and Yuki Ikeda. Animation production is in the hands of the proficient Studio Massket, promising a visually stunning journey for viewers.

From Light Novel to Anime

The journey of ‘The Weakest Tamer’ from a light novel to an anime series is a testament to its growing popularity. The original light novel, authored by the talented Honobonoru500 and vividly illustrated by Nama and Tou Fukino, has been captivating its readers since 2018 and currently boasts nine engaging volumes. Its manga adaptation, which started in 2020, has already published five volumes.

The Tale of Resilience and Friendship

The story revolves around Ivy, who is reborn in an RPG-like world as the weakest class and rank. Disowned by her parents, Ivy’s survival instincts kick in. She begins to live off the land and befriends a slime creature named Sora. This unlikely friendship marks a new beginning for both, symbolizing resilience and hope in the face of adversity. The opening theme ‘Hate no Nai Tabi,’ performed by Aina Suzuki, beautifully encapsulates this journey.

BNN Correspondents

