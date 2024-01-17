Crunchyroll 2024 Anime Awards: A Celebration of the Best in Anime

The 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, a landmark event in the global anime industry, has unveiled its roster of nominees. Featuring over 30 categories, the awards offer fans a chance to vote for their beloved anime titles. Standout nominees include Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Oshi no Ko, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Attack on Titan, and Vinland Saga Season 2.

A Star-Studded Affair

The awards ceremony, set to take place in Tokyo on March 2, 2024, promises a glitzy affair. Celebrity presenters such as Megan Thee Stallion and Japanese singer-songwriter LiSA will grace the event. Megan Thee Stallion, a self-proclaimed anime enthusiast, expressed her thrill to be part of the anime celebration. LiSA, known for her contributions to anime music, underscored the universal charm of anime that transcends borders and languages.

Vote for Your Favorites

Fans can cast their votes every day until January 27, 2024, at 2:59 p.m. EST on the Anime Awards website. This democratic process allows anime aficionados worldwide to have their voices heard in deciding the crème de la crème of the anime world. New categories added to this eighth annual event further enhance the inclusivity and diversity of the awards.

More than Just an Awards Show

Crunchyroll is not merely an awards organizer; it's a comprehensive platform for all things anime. Alongside streaming popular anime series, it offers a library of anime-adjacent mobile games and collaborates with renowned anime franchises for exclusive merchandise. Their premium subscription service provides fans with an immersive anime experience beyond just viewing.

The 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards is more than a celebration of the best in anime; it's a testament to the growing global influence of this unique art form. The announcement of the winners, come March 2, will undoubtedly be eagerly awaited by anime fans worldwide.