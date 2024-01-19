'Cruel Intentions: The Musical': Striking a Balance between Originality and Adaptation

In an era where high school movies are frequently adapted into musicals, The Other Palace proffers its latest offering - 'Cruel Intentions: The Musical'. The production is an interpretation of the 1999 cult film 'Cruel Intentions', itself based on the provocative novel 'Les Liaisons Dangereuses' by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. The musical, previously staged in the US, blends an eclectic soundtrack with a narrative that grapples with the nuances of high school life and the dark underbelly of adolescent relationships.

Advertisment

The Soundtrack and the Story

The soundtrack, a melange of 90s classics, features songs such as Placebo's 'Every You Every Me', the Verve's 'Bitter Sweet Symphony', along with tracks by No Doubt, TLC, and Ace of Base. These songs, both nostalgic and evocative, often ingeniously match the narrative's progression. However, the production, led by Jonathan O'Boyle, speeds through scenes, occasionally missing the subtle intricacies that the original film managed to capture.

Addressing Problematic Themes

Advertisment

In an attempt to contemporize the story, the musical addresses some of the problematic behavior from the film, altering certain scenes to resonate with a modern audience. This move, while commendable, risks diluting the dark essence that the movie was known for.

The Set Design and Performances

Polly Sullivan's design merges elements of the original story with school motifs. However, it is described as lacking in allure, struggling to fully encapsulate the movie's themes. On the brighter side, the cast, led by Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky and Daniel Bravo, delivers confident performances. Newcomers Abbie Budden and Rose Galbraith also make their notable debuts, adding a fresh dimension to the production.

While 'Cruel Intentions: The Musical' succeeds in creating a peppy musical experience, it grapples to fully capture the darker, more complex themes of its cinematic predecessor. The question that lingers is whether the addition of songs to these iconic movies truly enhances their value or potentially diminishes their appeal. As the trend of adapting high school films into musicals continues, the challenge remains in striking a balance between honouring the original narrative and evolving it for contemporary audiences.