en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Crucian Christmas Festival Honors Culinary Talent Veronica ‘Cutie’ Jeffery

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:30 pm EST
Crucian Christmas Festival Honors Culinary Talent Veronica ‘Cutie’ Jeffery

On January 3rd, Budhoe Park, St. Croix, came alive with the vibrant colors, tantalizing aromas, and intricate craftsmanship of the Crucian Christmas Festival Foods, Arts & Crafts Fair. This staple event in the local community celebrates the rich cultural fabric of the region, showcasing a variety of local foods, arts, and crafts. This year, amid the revelry and cultural display, an important highlight was the honoring of Veronica ‘Cutie’ Jeffery, a renowned cook whose culinary talents have delighted many for years.

Homage to a Culinary Artist

Jeffery’s recognition underscores the significance of culinary arts within the festival and the broader cultural traditions of the area. Her reputation as a seasoned cook reflects the value placed on traditional cooking and its integral role in community festivities. The committee’s decision to honor her not only acknowledges her skills and dedication but also emphasizes the importance of individuals like Jeffery in keeping local traditions alive.

The Festival: A Cultural Showcase

The Crucian Christmas Festival Foods, Arts & Crafts Fair serves as a grand platform for the display and appreciation of local talents and cultural heritage. Attendees get to enjoy various dishes and crafts, each telling a unique story of the island’s traditions. The fair is a part of the annual Crucian Christmas Festival, an event that goes beyond mere celebration and extends into a representation of the region’s cultural richness.

The Impact of the Fair

By acknowledging and celebrating individuals like Veronica ‘Cutie’ Jeffery, the fair not only enriches the cultural experience for attendees but also inspires future generations to embrace and carry forward these traditions. It serves as a testament to the importance of preserving cultural heritage and the role of individuals in shaping and maintaining these traditions. The fair stands as a vibrant reminder of the area’s cultural depth and the importance of community celebration in fostering a sense of unity and shared heritage.

0
Arts & Entertainment Food
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Cillian Murphy Reflects on '28 Days Later', Speaks About Potential Sequel Involvement
In a recent turn of events, Cillian Murphy, renowned for his role in the post-apocalyptic horror film ’28 Days Later’, candidly discussed potential involvement in a rumored sequel to the iconic 2002 film. The discussion comes in the wake of speculation surrounding the development of a sequel, although no official announcements have been made yet.
Cillian Murphy Reflects on '28 Days Later', Speaks About Potential Sequel Involvement
Sinister Plot to Assassinate Mount Druitt Rap Group ONEFOUR Foiled
10 mins ago
Sinister Plot to Assassinate Mount Druitt Rap Group ONEFOUR Foiled
Franz Welser-Most to Depart from The Cleveland Orchestra in 2027 After a 25-Year Tenure
11 mins ago
Franz Welser-Most to Depart from The Cleveland Orchestra in 2027 After a 25-Year Tenure
'TMZVerified' Dives into Pete Davidson's Drug Confession, NYC's Underground Tunnels and More
3 mins ago
'TMZVerified' Dives into Pete Davidson's Drug Confession, NYC's Underground Tunnels and More
Kali Uchis and Don Toliver Expecting First Child: A Journey of Love and Anticipation
7 mins ago
Kali Uchis and Don Toliver Expecting First Child: A Journey of Love and Anticipation
Own a Piece of 'The Crown': Props and Costumes Up for Auction
8 mins ago
Own a Piece of 'The Crown': Props and Costumes Up for Auction
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadian Figure Skater Nikolaj Soerensen Withdraws from Championships Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
2 mins
Canadian Figure Skater Nikolaj Soerensen Withdraws from Championships Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed
3 mins
Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed
End of an Era: Bill Belichick's Remarkable Tenure with the New England Patriots
5 mins
End of an Era: Bill Belichick's Remarkable Tenure with the New England Patriots
Nick Saban Retires: The End of an Era for Alabama Football
5 mins
Nick Saban Retires: The End of an Era for Alabama Football
New Study Establishes Link Between All Levels of Alcohol Consumption and Elevated Cancer Risk
7 mins
New Study Establishes Link Between All Levels of Alcohol Consumption and Elevated Cancer Risk
Underage Vaping Crisis: Young Children Reach Out to Quitline
7 mins
Underage Vaping Crisis: Young Children Reach Out to Quitline
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Tax Charges
8 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Tax Charges
Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Demand Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
10 mins
Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Demand Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
Eritrean Footballers' Flight from Oppression: The Unspoken Crisis
10 mins
Eritrean Footballers' Flight from Oppression: The Unspoken Crisis
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app