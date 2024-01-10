en English
Arts & Entertainment

CRSSD Spring Festival 2024 Set to Enthrall Music Fans in San Diego

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST
CRSSD Spring Festival 2024 Set to Enthrall Music Fans in San Diego

The CRSSD Spring Festival 2024 is all set to usher in a new wave of musical euphoria at the Waterfront Park in San Diego, California, from March 2 to March 3. The festival, in its ninth edition, is a testament to its resilience, having only been interrupted in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Star-studded Lineup

With a lineup featuring renowned musical acts such as Tale of US, Black Coffee, Jeff Mills, Gus Gus, Richie Hawtin, and Joris Voorn, the festival promises to be a melodic extravaganza. The blend of different genres and eras of electronic music promises a unique and immersive experience to all attendees.

Ticketing and Promotion

Details about the festival have been announced on the festival’s official Instagram page and website. Presale tickets will be available from January 11, 2024, with an exclusive SMS presale option for members of the CRSSD community. The general public will have access to tickets from January 12, 2024.

A Unique Attraction

The festival, known for its adult-only policy, has been a significant attraction since its inception and has contributed to its growth over the years. The parent organization, FNGRS CRSSD, has also hosted other successful events, including Groundwater at Petco Park and FRGHT MVS, further establishing its prominence in the music festival scene.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

