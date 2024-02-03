Crowdfunding Campaign Kickstarted for 'Larry the Musical'

The creative team behind 'Larry the Musical', a groundbreaking stage production centered on the life of Filipino-American labor organizer and civil rights activist, Larry Itliong, has launched a crowdfunding campaign. The campaign aims to garner financial backing for the show's highly-anticipated premiere at the Brava Theater Center in San Francisco, scheduled for March 2024.

A Filipino-American Story Worth Telling

This musical is a project birthed by a diligent and dedicated Filipino-American team. Their primary goal: to share Itliong's inspiring story and the critical role Filipino-American farm workers played in the establishment of the United Farm Workers union. The production is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Filipino-American community and their commitment to social justice and equity.

Commitment to Fair Wages and Conditions

The team behind 'Larry the Musical' has made a resolute commitment to hiring union actors and crew, ensuring fair wages and good living conditions. This principled stand has led to the need for extra financial support to cover payroll, housing, and transportation costs. The integrity of the team and their commitment to fair work practices underscore the essence of the show itself, which highlights the struggles and victories of labor activists like Itliong.

Promising Progress and Future Prospects

As of January 31, the team has successfully raised $15,491, hitting 31 percent of their ambitious $50,000 target. Donors to the 'Pay Our People' campaign are rewarded with exclusive merchandise and a concept album featuring original songs from the musical. The funds raised so far have been judiciously used for workshops, film shoots, historical research, and to compensate the cast, crew, and musicians. As rehearsals are underway, the team channels the spirit of Itliong's own words about perseverance and hope – optimistic about delivering a performance that will move and inspire audiences.