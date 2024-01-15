Critics Choice Awards Stirs Controversy with ‘Actors Who Think They’re Singers’ Comment

The recent Critics Choice Awards witnessed a provocative incident during the announcement of the Best Song category. Co-presenters Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos introduced the nominees with a notable mention of the celebrated voices in the music industry such as Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz, and Dua Lipa. However, a comment referring to ‘actors who think they’re singers’ sparked a wave of controversy. The presenters included Jack Black, Ariana DeBose, and Ryan Gosling under this label, leading to significant backlash on social media.

Underestimating a Broadway Veteran

The uproar was particularly pronounced due to the inclusion of Ariana DeBose, a respected Broadway musical veteran. DeBose has won an Oscar for her dual role as an actor and singer in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story.’ The classification of DeBose, an established musical talent, alongside Black and Gosling, who are primarily known for their acting, seemed to undermine her musical prowess. The unexpected categorization took DeBose by surprise, igniting a wave of disapproval on social media platforms.

Other Highlights of the Critics Choice Awards

During the awards show, host Chelsea Handler made a reference to her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy’s earlier Golden Globes performance, which had received widespread criticism. Koy acknowledged that his performance had been subpar, leading to a wave of social media reactions. The Critics Choice Awards also honored America Ferrera with the SeeHer Award for her advocacy for gender equality and portrayal of authentic, stereotype-defying characters. Ferrera, who also launched the digital lifestyle community Poderistas aimed at empowering Latina women, was praised for her impact on the film and television industry.

The Backlash and the Aftermath

The Critics Choice Awards, organized by the Critics Choice Association, the largest group of entertainment journalists in the US and Canada, is historically an accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations. This year’s awards, however, has been overshadowed by the controversy surrounding the ‘actors who think they’re singers’ comment. The incident has led to a significant backlash on social media, with many expressing their disapproval of the presenters’ remarks.