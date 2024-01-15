Critics Choice Awards: Notable Nominations and Live Broadcast Details

The Critics Choice Awards, a significant milestone in the awards season, is underway, featuring a host of notable nominations and striking red carpet appearances. Among the nominees, standout performances include Tom, who is vying for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his work in a Marvel/Disney+ show, and Sophia, in the running for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Sophia, not a stranger to the spotlight, made a dazzling appearance on the red carpet alongside her partner, Will Sharpe from the acclaimed ‘The White Lotus’.

Chelsea Handler Returns as Host

Chelsea Handler, known for her sharp wit and unfiltered humour, is helming the awards ceremony for the second consecutive year. The event is being broadcast on The CW, with a live airing across the East and West coasts, starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET.

Top Contenders and Nominations

The Critics Choice Awards is a celebration of exceptional talent in film and television. This year’s nominations are led by ‘Barbie’, with an impressive tally of 18 nominations, and ‘The Morning Show’ leading the television series nominations. Other notable nominees in the best picture category include ‘American Fiction,’ ‘The Color Purple,’ ‘The Holdovers,’ ‘Maestro,’ ‘Past Lives,’ and ‘Saltburn’. Special awards like the SeeHer Award and the Career Achievement Award are also set to add a unique flair to the ceremony.

Live Updates and Viewing Details

As the ceremony unfolds, viewers can anticipate a live update on the winners of the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards. For those unable to attend, the comprehensive list of nominations and winners is being updated in real-time on the event’s official website. As we delve into this celebration of cinematic excellence, viewers worldwide are invited to tune in, revel in the glitz and glamour, and celebrate the remarkable achievements in the world of film and television.