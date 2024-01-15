Critics Choice Awards Joke Backfires, Ariana DeBose Responds

At the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, a seemingly harmless quip by presenter Bella Ramsey drew flak and opened a can of worms. The joke, aimed at ‘actors who believe they are singers,’ unwittingly targeted accomplished actor and singer Ariana DeBose, causing a stir on social media and prompting DeBose to respond publicly.

Uncomfortable Moment on the Critics Choice Stage

The incident unfolded as Bella Ramsey took the stage to introduce the Best Song category nominees. Her joke, meant to lighten the mood, ended up including DeBose along with other actors like Jack Black and Ryan Gosling, implying these actors were delusional about their singing abilities. The humor, however, fell flat as DeBose, who has a rich background in Broadway musicals and holds an Academy Award for her role in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story,’ found herself at the butt of the joke.

DeBose Responds to the Controversy

Taken aback by the remark, DeBose took to Instagram to voice her displeasure. She expressed that she didn’t find the joke funny, a sentiment mirrored by her followers and supporters. The Instagram post, which clearly conveyed DeBose’s hurt, acted as a catalyst, sparking a backlash on social media. Many rallied behind DeBose, defending her credentials as a trained singer and criticising the Critics Choice writers for their poorly judged humor.

Social Media Backlash and Support for DeBose

The controversy stirred heated debates on social media platforms, with many weighing in on the incident. While some showed sympathy for Ramsey, others were less forgiving. They pointed out DeBose’s achievements, highlighting her significant contributions to the music and film industry, and questioned Ramsey’s decision to deliver the joke. The incident served as a stark reminder of the fine line between humor and offense, and the repercussions when that line is crossed.