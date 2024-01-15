en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Critics Choice Awards Joke Backfires, Ariana DeBose Responds

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
Critics Choice Awards Joke Backfires, Ariana DeBose Responds

At the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, a seemingly harmless quip by presenter Bella Ramsey drew flak and opened a can of worms. The joke, aimed at ‘actors who believe they are singers,’ unwittingly targeted accomplished actor and singer Ariana DeBose, causing a stir on social media and prompting DeBose to respond publicly.

Uncomfortable Moment on the Critics Choice Stage

The incident unfolded as Bella Ramsey took the stage to introduce the Best Song category nominees. Her joke, meant to lighten the mood, ended up including DeBose along with other actors like Jack Black and Ryan Gosling, implying these actors were delusional about their singing abilities. The humor, however, fell flat as DeBose, who has a rich background in Broadway musicals and holds an Academy Award for her role in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story,’ found herself at the butt of the joke.

DeBose Responds to the Controversy

Taken aback by the remark, DeBose took to Instagram to voice her displeasure. She expressed that she didn’t find the joke funny, a sentiment mirrored by her followers and supporters. The Instagram post, which clearly conveyed DeBose’s hurt, acted as a catalyst, sparking a backlash on social media. Many rallied behind DeBose, defending her credentials as a trained singer and criticising the Critics Choice writers for their poorly judged humor.

Social Media Backlash and Support for DeBose

The controversy stirred heated debates on social media platforms, with many weighing in on the incident. While some showed sympathy for Ramsey, others were less forgiving. They pointed out DeBose’s achievements, highlighting her significant contributions to the music and film industry, and questioned Ramsey’s decision to deliver the joke. The incident served as a stark reminder of the fine line between humor and offense, and the repercussions when that line is crossed.

0
Arts & Entertainment Social Issues United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
16 seconds ago
2024: A Year of Resurgence for Film and TV Industry
In the wake of strikes that led to a slowdown in the film and television industry in 2023, 2024 is poised to be a year of entertainment resurgence. A slew of anticipated projects, encompassing fresh releases, reboots, and sequels, are ready to captivate audiences worldwide. At the forefront of this popcorn-filled extravaganza, a diversity of
2024: A Year of Resurgence for Film and TV Industry
Mariah Carey Embraces Humor in 'Of Course' Challenge, Showcases Diva-Like Home Habits
3 mins ago
Mariah Carey Embraces Humor in 'Of Course' Challenge, Showcases Diva-Like Home Habits
Issa López Directs 'True Detective: Night Country': A Murder Mystery Deep in the Alaskan Cold
3 mins ago
Issa López Directs 'True Detective: Night Country': A Murder Mystery Deep in the Alaskan Cold
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Reunite at Critics Choice Awards
28 seconds ago
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Reunite at Critics Choice Awards
Holly Willoughby's Triumphant Return to 'Dancing On Ice'
2 mins ago
Holly Willoughby's Triumphant Return to 'Dancing On Ice'
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri: Championing the Indic Renaissance in Indian Cinema
2 mins ago
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri: Championing the Indic Renaissance in Indian Cinema
Latest Headlines
World News
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
7 seconds
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
George Chisanga Slams Robbery Charges Against PF Members as Baseless
13 seconds
George Chisanga Slams Robbery Charges Against PF Members as Baseless
A Day of Thrilling Cricket: Draws, Victories, and Strategic Changes
16 seconds
A Day of Thrilling Cricket: Draws, Victories, and Strategic Changes
Rise in STIs Among Australian Youth Sparks Nationwide Awareness Campaign
18 seconds
Rise in STIs Among Australian Youth Sparks Nationwide Awareness Campaign
Rishi Sunak Faces Tory Rebellion Over Controversial Rwanda Asylum Bill
18 seconds
Rishi Sunak Faces Tory Rebellion Over Controversial Rwanda Asylum Bill
Alex de Minaur Advances in Australian Open Following Raonic's Injury Withdrawal
19 seconds
Alex de Minaur Advances in Australian Open Following Raonic's Injury Withdrawal
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
33 seconds
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
Revolutionary Treatment Offers Hope to Prostate Cancer Patients
36 seconds
Revolutionary Treatment Offers Hope to Prostate Cancer Patients
Hamas Calls for Global Alliances to Fortify Palestinian Resistance
58 seconds
Hamas Calls for Global Alliances to Fortify Palestinian Resistance
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
7 seconds
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
33 seconds
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
14 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
19 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
42 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app