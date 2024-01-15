en English
Arts & Entertainment

Critics Choice Awards: Controversy Erupts over Actors-Turned-Singers Joke

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:35 am EST
In a star-studded night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, the Critics Choice Awards added a dash of controversy to the glamour. At the heart of the controversy were Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos, the presenters for the Best Song category. Their light-hearted attempt to poke fun at actors who dabble in singing inadvertently stirred up a storm, with Ariana DeBose, Jack Black, and Ryan Gosling caught in the crossfire.

Faux Pas on Stage

As Ramsey and Ramos unveiled the nominees for Best Song, they made a humorous remark about actors who venture into singing, a list that included DeBose. The joke, however, fell flat, triggering a wave of criticism on social media. Critics pointed out that DeBose, a Broadway star and Academy Award winner, was far from an amateur singer. Adding fuel to the fire, DeBose herself took to Instagram to express her disapproval of the joke.

DeBose’s Response and Public Backlash

DeBose, known for her role in Disney’s ‘Wish’ and nominated for the song ‘This Wish’, responded publicly to the joke. Her Instagram post, expressing her disappointment, served as a reminder of her accomplishments in the world of music and acting. The public rallied behind her, criticizing the ill-conceived joke and praising DeBose for her talent and trailblazing career.

Award Goes to ‘I’m Just Ken’

Despite the controversy, the show went on. The award for Best Song was clinched by ‘I’m Just Ken’, a track from the movie Barbie performed by Ryan Gosling. Gosling, known for his role as Ken, was also implicated in the joke, adding an ironic twist to the situation. The ceremony was otherwise dominated by ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ in the film categories, and ‘Beef’, ‘The Bear’ and ‘Succession’ in the TV categories.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

