Arts & Entertainment

Critics Choice Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Succession' Steal the Show

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:15 pm EST
Critics Choice Awards 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Succession’ Steal the Show

The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, a prestigious event organized by the Critics Choice Association (CCA), the largest conglomerate of entertainment journalists in the U.S. and Canada, unfurled its glitzy red carpet, heralding a glamorous night of honor and recognition. The high-profile event was hosted by Chelsea Handler, who subtly referenced Jo Koy’s criticized Golden Globes performance.

Glittering Start with Early Announcements

Even before the main event could kick-off, early winners were announced, igniting the excitement of the evening. Young Dominic Sessa clinched the award for Best Young Actor/Actress, while ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ swung its way to the title of Best Animated Feature.

Riveting Performances Garner Recognition

As the evening progressed, awards were distributed across various categories. Paul Giamatti and Emma Stone stole the show by winning Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively, for their riveting performances in ‘The Holdovers’ and ‘Poor Things’. In the supporting roles category, Robert Downey Jr. and Da’Vine Joy Randolph were honored as Best Supporting Actor and Actress for their performances in ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘The Holdovers’, respectively.

‘Oppenheimer’ Dominates the Night

‘Oppenheimer’, a movie that has caught the fancy of film connoisseurs, emerged as a major winner, securing the award for Best Director, which went to Christopher Nolan, and Best Original Screenplay, awarded to Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach for ‘Barbie’. The film also bagged awards in categories such as Best Cinematography and Best Editing, solidifying its dominance throughout the night.

TV Awards: ‘Succession’ Rules the Roost

On the television front, ‘Succession’ garnered major attention with Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook winning Best Actor and Actress in a Drama Series, while Billy Crudup from ‘The Morning Show’ won Best Supporting Actor, underscoring the quality of performances across various series.

The Critics Choice Awards, recognized for its accuracy in predicting Academy Award nominations, once again provided an exhilarating evening, honoring the best in film and television.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

