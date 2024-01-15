Critics Choice Awards 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ Dominates, Dunster & Heydon Share Spotlight

The 29th Critics Choice Awards, a luminous celebration of cinematic and television accomplishments, unfolded in Santa Monica, marking a memorable year in film and television. The spotlight fell on ‘Ted Lasso’ star Phil Dunster, who made a public display of affection with his long-time girlfriend, Ellie Heydon. Dressed in an elegant white suit and black bow tie, Dunster shared a tender moment with Heydon, her black dress with gold detailing gleaming under the camera flashes. Their relationship, typically veiled from the public eye, briefly came into focus as they kissed for the cameras, adding a touch of personal warmth to the star-studded event.

Winners of the Night

On the awards front, ‘Oppenheimer’ emerged as the night’s biggest victor, clinching the Best Picture title among its eight awards. Christopher Nolan, the mastermind behind ‘Oppenheimer’, was aptly recognized as Best Director, further cementing the film’s dominance. In a surprise turn of events, Robert Downey Jr. bagged the award for Best Supporting Actor, marking another milestone for ‘Oppenheimer’.

Adding a touch of humor to the evening, ‘Barbie’ claimed the Best Comedy award. The film’s lead, Margot Robbie, and director Greta Gerwig were thrown into the limelight, making impromptu acceptance speeches after host Chelsea Handler insisted on an on-air moment for the film. ‘Barbie’, the most nominated movie of the night with 18 citations, also walked away with trophies for costumes, production design, and song.

Televisual Triumphs

In the television categories, ‘Succession’ and ‘The Bear’ were the standout winners in drama and comedy, respectively. ‘Succession’ won the top drama category, with Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin turning heads with their individual acting wins. ‘The Bear’ mirrored this success in the comedy category, securing multiple wins.

A Night of Surprises

The Critics Choice Awards continued to spring surprises throughout the night. Paul Giamatti was named Best Actor for his role in ‘The Holdovers’, while Emma Stone was recognized as Best Actress for her performance in ‘Poor Things’. In a rare moment of recognition, Harrison Ford was honored with the Career Achievement Award, a testament to his enduring impact on the film industry.

As the curtains fell on the Critics Choice Awards 2024, the night belonged to the stars, their stories, and the enduring power of film and television to captivate and inspire.