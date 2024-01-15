Critics Choice Awards 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ and Dominic Sessa Shine Bright

en English
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:52 am EST
The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, held on January 14, 2024, brought together the film and television industry’s brightest stars, honoring outstanding achievements in acting, directing, writing, and more. Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the event aired on CW and was organized by the Critics Choice Association, the largest critics group in the United States.

‘Oppenheimer’ Takes the Spotlight

Among the night’s major winners, ‘Oppenheimer,’ directed by Christopher Nolan, emerged victorious, securing the coveted Best Picture award. The film battled against formidable contenders, including ‘American Fiction,’ ‘Barbie,’ ‘The Color Purple,’ ‘The Holdovers,’ ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ ‘Maestro,’ ‘Past Lives,’ ‘Poor Things,’ and ‘Saltburn.’ ‘Oppenheimer’ also bagged the Best Director award, further cementing Christopher Nolan’s position in the pantheon of distinguished filmmakers.

Emerging Talent Shines

Unique to the Critics Choice Awards are categories dedicated to celebrating emerging talent. This year, Dominic Sessa garnered attention and acclaim, winning the Best Young Actor award for his performance in ‘The Holdovers.’

In the television category, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Succession’ battled for the title of Best Drama Series. ‘Succession’ emerged victorious, further bolstering its reputation as a compelling, must-watch drama.

Red Carpet Fashion

The red carpet was a display of high fashion, with nominees, guests, and stars showcasing a variety of styles. From elegant gowns to avant-garde ensembles, the Critics Choice Awards offered a visual feast of fashion.

With ‘Barbie’ leading the nominations with a total of 18, followed closely by ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Poor Things’ with 13 each, the Critics Choice Awards 2024 was a celebration of excellence in film and television. It was a night of stars, style, and cinematic brilliance, where talent and creativity were recognized and honored.

