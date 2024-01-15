en English
Arts & Entertainment

Critics Choice Awards 2024: Emily Blunt, Margot Robbie, and Emma Stone Set New Fashion Standards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Emily Blunt, Margot Robbie, and Emma Stone Set New Fashion Standards

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, held at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar, transformed into a dazzling exhibition of high fashion, with actresses Emily Blunt, Margot Robbie, and Emma Stone emerging as undisputed style icons. The event was not just a celebration of cinematic achievements but also a platform for personal expression through fashion, with these actresses encapsulating the convergence of celebrity, style, and film culture.

Emily Blunt’s Modern Elegance

Emily Blunt, known for her impeccable fashion choices, didn’t disappoint. She mesmerized spectators in a stunning Giorgio Armani Privé gown that intertwined elegance with a contemporary twist. Her ensemble, likely a reflection of her personal style and the pulse of high fashion, became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening.

Margot Robbie’s Daring Glamour

Margot Robbie, nominated for best actress for ‘Barbie’ which led with 18 nominations, turned heads with her unique look. Adorning a custom red Balmain gown, she offered a captivating blend of classic glamour and modern edge. This daring ensemble highlighted Robbie’s confidence and forward-thinking fashion attitude, leaving a lasting impression on the red carpet.

Emma Stone’s Timeless Sophistication

Emma Stone, renowned for her elegant fashion sense, chose to make a statement in a chic Louis Vuitton gown. Her sophisticated dress underpinned her grace and preference for timeless style, setting a high bar for red-carpet glamour. From haute couture gowns to custom-made designer pieces, each actress’s outfit was meticulously chosen to make a lasting impression, helping to elevate the evening’s fashion quotient.

In this spectacular showcase of fashion, the actresses’ distinctive fashion senses were in full display, collectively raising the bar for red-carpet glamour. Their outfit choices ranged from audacious to elegant, each contributing to the night’s unforgettable style narrative. The 2024 Critics Choice Awards thereby stood as a testament to the intertwining of celebrity, style, and film culture, offering a captivating spectacle for fashion and cinema enthusiasts alike.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

