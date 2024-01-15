Critics Choice Awards 2024: A Night of Stars, Surprises, and 'Oppenheimer'

The entertainment cosmos is all agog with the awards season underway, with the latest focus being the much-anticipated Critics Choice Awards. As the glittering week unfolded, beginning with the Golden Globes, it continued with the Governors Awards and numerous guild nominations, all leading up to the grand Emmy Awards telecast. The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, held on January 14 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, was the most recent star-studded affair that had the industry and fans alike waiting with bated breath.

Live Action on Multiple Platforms

The ceremony, hosted by the renowned Chelsea Handler, was aired live on The CW for the East Coast and Los Angeles. Red carpet pre-show was made available on KTLA-5, bringing the glamour and anticipation right into the living rooms of the audience. For viewers looking for alternatives, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV streamed the event live. Critic's Choice Association's social media platforms ensured real-time updates and red carpet coverage, keeping fans connected globally.

A Night of Stars and Surprises

The event was graced by a lineup of presenters that read like the who's who of the industry, including notable figures such as Angela Bassett, John Krasinski, and Oprah Winfrey. The movie 'Barbie' emerged as the frontrunner, garnering the most nominations at 18, followed by 'Oppenheimer' and 'Poor Things' with 13 nominations each. 'The Morning Show' led the television nominations, adding to the excitement of the evening.

And the Award Goes To...

'Oppenheimer' was the star of the show, bagging eight awards including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, and Best Score. 'The Bear' and 'Beef' each took home four trophies in the series categories, while 'Succession' claimed three. Special awards were presented to Harrison Ford and America Ferrera, adding to the allure of the event. Notably, Harrison Ford was honored with a lifetime achievement award, a fitting recognition for his monumental career.

In the end, the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards was not just a celebration of cinematic and television excellence but a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the artists who bring these stories to life. The event was a production of Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment, legally represented by Dan Black at Greenberg Traurig, LLP.