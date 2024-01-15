en English
Arts & Entertainment

Critics Choice Awards 2024: A Celebration of Film, Television, and Fashion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:22 pm EST
The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica Airport was abuzz with excitement, style, and camaraderie as the crème de la crème of Hollywood gathered to honor and celebrate the past year’s achievements in film and television at the Critics Choice Awards. This annual gala is not just an occasion to recognize excellence, but also a stage for the industry’s most notable figures to showcase their sartorial flair.

A Night of Celebrations and Nominations

The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards paid tribute to acclaimed projects and stars across various genres. Leading the nominations were the films ‘Barbie’ with a record-breaking 18 nods, and ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Poor Things’, each with 13. On the TV front, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Succession’ were heavily favored, with the latter’s stars Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook winning the Best Actor and Actress in a Drama Series awards respectively. Notably, the Critics Choice Awards has a historical reputation as the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations, heightening the anticipation for the forthcoming Oscar choices.

Star-Studded Attendees

Among the glittering attendees were Margot Robbie, Nicholas Braun, Charlotte Stoudt, Mimi Leder, Jennifer Aniston, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Kristin Hahn, Tom Holland, Billie Eilish, Oprah, Charles Melton, Julianne Moore, and Jesse Plemmons. The ‘Abbott Elementary’ stars Quinta Brunson and Janelle James, both individual acting nominees for the second consecutive year, were also present. The atmosphere inside the hangar was jubilant, contrasting the cooler environment of the red carpet outside, suggesting attendees were more than happy to escape the chill.

Red Carpet Fashion Highlights

The red carpet was a melting pot of stunning ensembles, from Margot Robbie’s custom red Balmain gown to Danielle Brooks’ pink tulle Monsoori gown. Reese Witherspoon, dressed in CELINE by Hedi Slimane, and Christina Ricci in a latex Atsuko Kudo Couture gown, turned heads. Other standouts included Julianne Moore’s plum Chanel sheath dress and Emily Blunt’s ruby sequins Giorgio Armani Privé gown. Male attendees also brought their fashion A-game, with Colman Domingo standing out in a gold-embellished coat over a mustard suit.

The Critics Choice Awards, as always, was a spectacle of talent, fashion, and celebration. The event not only recognized the stellar performances of the past year but also set the stage for the future of film and television. With its reputation as an Oscar predictor, all eyes are now on the Academy Awards, eagerly anticipating who will take home the golden statuettes.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

