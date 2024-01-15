Critics' Choice Awards 2024: A Blend of Glamour, Nostalgia, and Anticipation

The 2024 Critics' Choice Awards, a glittering spectacle in Los Angeles, attracted an array of Hollywood's eminent stars, including Jodie Foster, Margot Robbie, and Harrison Ford. The red carpet turned into a runway for celebrities to showcase the latest fashion trends, with a noticeable lean towards sustainable fashion.

Jodie Foster's Bold Venture

Jodie Foster, the renowned actress, has been capturing headlines for her role in the new season of 'True Detective.' Foster, known for her compelling portrayals, is once again seen confronting her fears, delivering a performance that is both riveting and haunting.

Margot Robbie - More Than a Spectator

Australian actor Margot Robbie, styled in a red floral gown, graced the event not just as an attendee but also took on presenter duties. She notably awarded America Ferrera, the 'See Her Award' for her advocacy for equality. Robbie, despite losing the Best Actress award to Emma Stone, added her distinct charm to the event.

A Nod to Harrison Ford's Legacy

The event also recognized the indelible contributions of veteran actor Harrison Ford to the film industry, further elevating the evening's grandeur.

Paul Giamatti's Viral Moment

Paul Giamatti's acceptance speech for the Best Actor became a talking point, as he humorously referenced a viral photo of himself enjoying a hamburger at In-N-Out burger following the Golden Globes. His light-hearted moment was a surprising twist in the high-stakes awards event.

Anticipation for Guy Ritchie's New Drama

Adding to the excitement of the season, a new drama directed by Guy Ritchie, focusing on the UK's criminal underworld, is slated to premiere on Netflix in March, further enriching the cinematic landscape.

'Saltburn' and the Unexpected Hit

Barry Keoghan's latest film 'Saltburn' has been creating waves, particularly the final scene featuring a dance to Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 'Murder on the Dance Floor.' The song has now skyrocketed to number two on the UK Singles Chart, equalling its peak from over two decades ago. Ellis-Bextor expressed her amazement and gratitude on Instagram over the song's unexpected resurgence.