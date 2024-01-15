Critics Choice Awards 2023: Celebrating Excellence in Film and Television

On January 14, Los Angeles became the epicenter of the entertainment world as it played host to the Critics Choice Awards. Held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, the award ceremony was broadcast live on The CW, with red carpet coverage available on KTLA-5. Additionally, the event was streamed across various platforms such as DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV, with social media updates provided by the Critics Choice Association.

Advertisment

Star-Packed Night of Celebration

Chelsea Handler, the renowned comedian and television host, commanded the evening, ensuring a seamless presentation of the awards. The star-studded event saw the likes of Angela Bassett, John Krasinski, and Oprah Winfrey presenting various awards, adding to the overall allure and grandeur of the occasion.

Highlighting the Best in Cinema and Television

Advertisment

The film 'Barbie' led the pack with 18 nominations, closely followed by 'Oppenheimer' and 'Poor Things' with 13 nominations each. However, it was 'Oppenheimer' that emerged victorious, bagging eight awards, including the coveted Best Picture. 'Killers of the Flower Moon' was not far behind in terms of recognition, with 12 nominations to its name.

In the realm of television, 'The Morning Show' and 'Succession' went head-to-head as the top contenders, reflecting the excellence of these series in capturing the audience's imagination. The full list of winners across various categories such as Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, and Best Drama Series provided a comprehensive overview of the talent being recognized and celebrated.

Special Honors and Recognition

Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford was honored with the lifetime achievement award, acknowledging his immense contribution to the film industry. Additionally, America Ferrera received the eighth annual SeeHer Award, underscoring her role in promoting authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape.

The Critics Choice Awards, organized by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment, has once again shone a spotlight on the most noteworthy performances in film and television, setting the tone for the awards season and providing a fitting tribute to the artists who continue to shape and redefine the entertainment industry.